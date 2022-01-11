Officials: Boy ignited tree in duplex fire that killed 12

By MARYCLAIRE DALE

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Investigators of a Philadelphia rowhouse fire that killed 12 family members say they are left with the words of “a traumatized 5-year-old child” who said he set a Christmas tree on fire while playing with a lighter. Commissioner Adam Thiel said at a news conference Tuesday that officials are nearly certain after a preliminary investigation that the tree was ignited by the lighter. He says investigators have ruled out other potential causes. And he says all but one of the seven smoke alarms in the unit were working. Family members say the fire Wednesday took the lives of three adult sisters and nine of their children.