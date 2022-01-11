Inquest finds no crime in fatal shooting of Missouri man

By JIM SALTER

Associated Press

A Missouri coroner’s inquest jury has found that the death of a Black man at the hands of a white neighbor in a small-town trailer park was justified. The six-member coroner’s inquest jury convened Tuesday to examine the death of Justin King in Bourbon, Missouri. Their decision disappointed civil rights leaders, some of whom rallied at the Crawford County Courthouse before the hearing. King was shot to death in broad daylight outside his neighbor’s home on Nov. 3. The inquest jury’s finding backs the initial police investigation which indicated the shooting was justified — a finding questioned by some neighbors as well as King’s family.