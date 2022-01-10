Mali’s junta deplores new sanctions imposed by regional bloc

By BABA AHMED

Associated Press

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali’s military leaders are denouncing new economic sanctions imposed by a regional bloc after the junta pushed back elections by four more years. The new measures announced Sunday include the immediate freezing of Mali’s assets held in the regional central bank. Air and land borders with 14 other countries in the regional bloc known as ECOWAS have been closed. Appearing on a late-night news flash on state TV, a spokesman for Mali’s government condemned the additional sanctions. The junta initially had agreed to hold a new election in late February, 18 months after it first seized power. The military leadership now says the next presidential election will not take place until 2026, giving Goita four more years in power.