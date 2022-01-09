Invoking Jan. 6, Dems pivot to fight for voting legislation

By BRIAN SLODYSKO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are mounting an impassioned bid to overhaul Senate rules that stand in the way of their sweeping voting legislation. They argue dramatic action is needed to counteract dark forces unleashed by Donald Trump’s falsehoods about the 2020 election. Seizing on the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, President Joe Biden and top congressional Democrats want to kickstart their long-stalled voting, ethics and elections package. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has set a Jan. 17 deadline to enact the bills. He says if Senate Republicans continue to filibuster the measures, Democrats will push to change the rules. Republicans say Democrats will come to regret any such rule change if Republicans win control.