Tributes pour in for groundbreaking actor Sidney Poitier

The Associated Press

Tributes to Sidney Poitier poured in from Hollywood and elsewhere following the death of the groundbreaking actor and cultural icon. Poitier, who died Thursday at the age of 94, was the first Black actor to win an Academy Award for best lead performance and the first to be a top box-office draw. Oprah Winfrey called him a “friend, brother, confidant, wisdom teacher.” Whoopi Goldberg said the trailblazing actor “showed us how to reach for the stars.” Lenny Kravitz said the doors he opened “will continue to make way for those with a dream.” Tyler Perry thanked Poitier for “being willing to share YOU to make us all better.”