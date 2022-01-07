Hong Kong orders about 170 party-goers to quarantine

By ZEN SOO and KATIE TAM

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong authorities have ordered about 170 people, including several officials, to be quarantined at a government facility after they attended a birthday party where two guests later tested positive for the coronavirus. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has expressed disappointment that government officials attended the large party during the omicron outbreak, saying it did not set a good example for the public. Health authorities say all guests at the Jan. 3 party will be classified as close contacts and be sent to mandatory quarantine. The city has been racing to control the omicron variant, with authorities locking down multiple residential buildings for mass testing and sending hundreds of people into quarantine.