Bail set for Italian man charged in unpublished books theft

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — An Italian citizen charged with stealing numerous unpublished books has pleaded not guilty and will be released on bail despite prosecutors’ attempts to keep him incarcerated. Filippo Bernardini entered the plea Thursday in Manhattan federal court to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft charges lodged against him after his Wednesday arrest as he arrived in the U.S. on a flight. Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel Nessim asked that he be held until trial as a flight risk, but Judge Lewis J. Liman set bail at $300,000 and said he could be released once electronic monitoring is established.