Americans do not remember Jan. 6 Capitol riot as one people

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Jan. 6 insurrection anniversary has meant a day of solemn remembrance, but mainly for Democrats. Republicans are in large measure quiet about the assault on the U.S. Capitol a year ago. They say it’s time to move on. In remarks at the Capitol, President Joe Biden vowed he will “allow no one to place a dagger at the throat of democracy.” And he assailed the attackers even as some Republicans portray the Donald Trump supporters who swarmed the Capitol as patriots. Biden said there’s no patriotism in loving your country “only when you win” an election.