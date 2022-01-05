The AP Interview: Pelosi says ‘democracy won’ on Jan. 6

By LISA MASCARO

AP Congressional Correspondent

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has one message for Americans and the world, on the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol: “Democracy won.” Pelosi spoke in an interview with The Associated Press on Wednesday at the Capitol, steps from where a mob loyal to Donald Trump laid siege to the building last year. Trump should be “ashamed” for lying to Americans about the election, she said. But it’s now time for the country to turn to its “better angels” and move forward. She hopes to reopen the mostly closed Capitol “soon” once the COVID pandemic clears.