Thousands held on Hong Kong cruise ship for COVID testing

By ZEN SOO

Associated Press

HONG KONG (AP) — Thousands of passengers are being held on a cruise ship in Hong Kong for coronavirus testing after health authorities said nine passengers were linked to a recent omicron cluster and ordered the ship to turn back. Authorities forced the Royal Caribbean’s Spectrum of the Seas ship, which began sailing on Sunday on a “cruise to nowhere,” to return a day early on Wednesday, according to a government statement. Nine passengers on the ship were identified as close contacts of an infected patient who was linked to a new omicron cluster. Royal Caribbean said in a statement that the nine guests were immediately isolated and had all tested negative.