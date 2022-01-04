2 Americans missing after plane splashes down off Panama

PANAMA CITY (AP) — Authorities in Panama continue to search for two Americans who went missing when the small plane they were traveling in splashed into the Pacific ocean and quickly sank. Three others aboard the private flight have been rescued. Panama’s Civil Aviation Authority said Tuesday the two missing U.S. citizens were aged 57 and 70, but did not identify them. Searchers in boats and aircraft combed the area off Panama’s Punta Chame, south of Panama City. The single-engine, five-seat Piper Cherokee 6 crashed into the ocean Monday. The plane was heading to Chame from Contadora island, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) away.