Jerusalem Post hacked on Iran general’s killing anniversary

By JON GAMBRELL

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Hackers have targeted the website of an Israeli newspaper. The hackers, who did not immediately identify themselves, replaced the Jerusalem Post’s web content with an image that threatened a site associated with Israel’s undeclared nuclear weapons program. The hacking came on the anniversary Monday of the 2020 killing of a prominent Iranian general. While no group immediately claimed responsibility, the image posted on the Jerusalem Post’s website included a missile coming down from a fist bearing a ring long associated with Qassem Soleimani. He was the Iranian general killed by a U.S. drone strike in Iraq two years ago Monday.