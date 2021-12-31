Tony Blair, Daniel Craig join scientists on UK Honors List

By SYLVIA HUI

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Scientists and medical chiefs who have led Britain’s response to the pandemic have been awarded knighthoods in the country’s annual New Year Honors List, which recognized the achievements of hundreds of people from James Bond star Daniel Craig to teenage tennis star Emma Raducanu. Queen Elizabeth II also made former Prime Minister Tony Blair a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, the oldest and most senior British order of chivalry. In another year dominated by the pandemic, officials said almost one in five of the honors were for coronavirus-related service. In total, the Honors List recognized more than 1,200 people in the U.K., including scientists, actors, politicians, Olympic athletes and people who worked for charities.