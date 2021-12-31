CES gadget show shortened to 3 days; some big tech stay away

By CEDAR ATTANASIO

Associated Press / Report for America

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Organizers of the CES tech convention in Las Vegas say it will run from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7, one day shorter than originally planned. The Consumer Technology Association says Friday it’s still holding the event but shortening it as a safety measure. It’s requiring participants to be fully vaccinated and to wear masks. Large presenters have withdrawn from the show citing upticks in infections from the omicron variant, including major social media companies and gadget manufacturers. T-Mobile’s CEO was scheduled to deliver a keynote address. It will now be online. Organizers say thousands of exhibitors are still coming in person.