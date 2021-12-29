More cracks found in Mexico City subway line that collapsed

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Officials in Mexico say inspectors have found 21 more cracks in welds or steel structural pieces on a Mexico City elevated subway line that had a section collapse in May, killing 26 people. Studies on the fallen section found the failure was caused by construction defects like poor welds and missing connection studs as well as bad design. The newly discovered cracks reported Wednesday are on other parts of the line that didn’t collapse. The inspection is only about one-third complete, so more such defects may be uncovered. Outside inspectors have been invited in as part of efforts to re-open and reinforce the line.