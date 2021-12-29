EXPLAINER: Libya future at stake after failing to hold vote

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Libya has failed to hold its first presidential election as planned this month. The postponement was a major blow to international efforts to end a decade of chaos in the oil-rich country. The vote has faced many challenges, including controversial presidential hopefuls, disputes over laws governing the elections and occasional infighting among armed groups. The failure to hold the vote as planned created further uncertainty and fueled concerns that the North African nation could slide into a fresh bout of violence and a new political vacuum. Libya descended into chaos following the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that ousted and then killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi.