Anger management ordered for officer who knelt on man’s back

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi police officer has been ordered to take an anger management class after a video showed him pushing a man down during an arrest and forcefully pressing his knee into the man’s back. The video was shot by an onlooker. It shows Vicksburg police Officer Eddie Colbert arresting John Dolley after the department received a call about a disturbance early Sunday. Colbert was suspended 15 days with pay and must take the class when he returns to work. Mayor George Flaggs Jr. says both Colbert and Dolley are Black. Flaggs says Colbert’s behavior was “indefensible” but did not rise to the level of firing.