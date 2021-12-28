World’s fair in Dubai warns of possible closures over virus

By ISABEL DEBRE

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The multibillion-dollar world’s fair in Dubai has warned that some venues on site may shut down as coronavirus cases rapidly rise in the United Arab Emirates. Dubai’s Expo 2020 said that virus outbreaks among workers may force some parts of the fair to “close temporarily for deep cleaning and sanitization.” It did not elaborate. The UAE’s daily virus caseload has skyrocketed by a multiple of 35 in just the last three weeks after the arrival of the omicron variant. The vague statement from Dubai’s government-run media office on Monday underscores the daunting challenges of hosting among the world’s first major in-person events amid a still-raging pandemic.