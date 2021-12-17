Skip to Content
AP National News
Pfizer study tests extra COVID vaccine dose for kids under 5

LAURAN NEERGAARD
AP Medical Writer

Pfizer is testing an extra dose of its COVID-19 vaccine for babies and preschoolers enrolled in a study of the shots. Pfizer had been testing two very low-dose shots in children under age 5, with some data expected by year’s end. But Pfizer and its partner BioNTech announced Friday they were adding a third dose to the study after a preliminary analysis found 2- to 4-year-olds didn’t have as strong an immune response as expected. It’s not clear how much the study change will delay the quest for vaccinating the youngest children.

Associated Press

