BEHIND THE LENS: Memorable photos of 1/6 and beyond

By The Associated Press

Look at the guns drawn, just inches away from the face peeking through the shattered window in the House chamber. Then: Cut to the outside, with men scaling the west wall of the Capitol and people with Trump flags and Trump hats pushing against police in riot gear at a barrier. It was a day like none other at the U.S. Capitol, captured in 2021 by Associated Press photographers. One striking image from Jacquelyn Martin shows a woman with pointed, polished long fingernails holding the cheek part of a cutout of Donald Trump’s face. These are images of insurrection, 14 days before a ceremony in its wake that reaffirmed the peaceful transition of presidential power.