US releases new batch of documents about JFK assassination

By ERIC TUCKER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Archives has made public nearly 1,500 documents related to the U.S. government’s investigation into the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy. The disclosure of secret cables, internal memos and other documents satisfies a deadline set in October by President Joe Biden and is in keeping with a federal statute that calls for the release of records in the government’s possession. Additional documents are expected to be made public next year. There was no immediate indication that the records contained revelations that could reshape the public’s understanding of the events surrounding the assassination, but the latest tranche of documents was nonetheless eagerly anticipated by historians.