AP source: Biden-Manchin talks on $2T Dem bill going poorly

By ALAN FRAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Negotiations between President Joe Biden and holdout Sen. Joe Manchin over Democrats’ $2 trillion social and environment bill are said to be going poorly. A person familiar with the talks says the West Virginia Democrat wants to drop the legislation’s extension of an expanded child tax credit. Manchin tells reporters that assertions he opposes the child tax credit are “a lot of bad rumors.” Many Democrats consider that provision the keystone of the entire bill. Manchin’s stance was described by a person familiar with the conversations who would describe them only on condition of anonymity. It’s the latest sign that Democrats’ hopes of pushing the bill through the Senate by Christmas have become increasingly bleak.