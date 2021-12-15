AP Breakthrough Entertainer: ‘Shang-Chi’ star Simu Liu

By GARY GERARD HAMILTON

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — When Simu Liu tweeted in 2014 asking Marvel for an Asian American superhero, he wasn’t vying for a job—he was venting at Hollywood’s status quo. But fast forward five years, Liu starred in “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” Marvel’s first film led by an Asian superhero. The blockbuster movie obliterated Labor Day and pandemic-era releases on its way to more than $430 million in ticket sales worldwide. Previously known for the hit Canadian comedy “Kim’s Convenience,” Liu is setting his sights on producing as well as roles not centered around martial arts which he says has historically been a box for Asian actors. Up next for Liu is “Arthur the King” with Mark Wahlberg and “One True Loves,” a romcom with Phillipa Soo and Luke Bracey.