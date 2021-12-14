The AP Interview: Karzai ‘invited’ Taliban to stop chaos

By KATHY GANNON

Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s former president says the Taliban, who had already reached the gates of Kabul, were invited inside to stop chaos caused by the sudden flight of U.S.-backed president Ashraf Ghani. In a wide-ranging interview with The Associated Press, Hamid Karzai said he requested the Taliban enter Kabul to “protect the population.” He says that was needed to prevent the rampaging of marauding criminal gangs that would take advantage of the security vacuum Ghani’s departure had created. Karzai has a plan for Afghanistan’s future that includes traditional approaches like the loya jirga, a grand council of Afghans.