EXPLAINER: What’s behind dual defense in Potter trial?

By STEPHEN GROVES

Associated Press

Defense lawyers for suburban Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter say she made a mistake when she drew her handgun instead of her Taser and fatally shot Daunte Wright. But they’re also arguing that the former Brooklyn Center officer would have been justified in shooting him anyway. Legal experts and attorneys following the case say it can be a bad idea to offer two defenses that seem at odds. But not in this case. Prosecutors are trying to convict Potter of first- and second-degree manslaughter. Experts say her lawyers’ arguments are consistent with each other and could provide multiple rebuttals to the charges.