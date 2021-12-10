Armenia reports 1 dead, 8 wounded in clashes with Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenia’s military says one of its soldiers was killed and eight more were wounded in another clash with Azerbaijani forces on the border between the two countries. Armenia’s Defense Ministry blamed the casualty on “aggressive actions” by Azerbaijan’s troops, alleging they attacked Armenian positions on the the border. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry claimed Armenian forces opened fire first. Both countries reported a similar clash on Thursday, with Azerbaijan reporting one casualty and Armenia saying two of its troops sustained injuries. Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a decades-old dispute over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, which lies within Azerbaijan but was under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since 1994.