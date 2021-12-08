Panel: Consider tinkering with oceans to suck up more carbon

By SETH BORENSTEIN

AP Science Writer

The National Academy of Sciences says the world needs to look into making oceans suck up more carbon dioxide to fight climate change. The panel isn’t recommending doing this type of geoengineering but researching it better. Wednesday’s report outlines six ways to tinker with the oceans to make them absorb more heat-trapping gases. That includes making oceans less acidic by zapping them with electricity or adding minerals. Another idea is to make more plankton by fertilizing the oceans with phosphorous. The report also says seaweed farms can grab more carbon.