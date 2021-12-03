Remains of bus crash victims returned to North Macedonia

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Two Bulgarian military planes have landed in North Macedonia to return the remains of 45 people killed in a bus crash in Bulgaria ten days ago to their families for burial. The bus, with 52 people on board, mostly from North Macedonia, was returning from a trip to Istanbul, Turkey, on Nov. 23. It smashed into a highway guardrail in western Bulgaria and caught fire. North Macedonia’s authorities had planned a procession to honor the dead in the capital Skopje Friday. But the event was canceled at the request of the victims’ families so that Muslims among the dead could be buried before Friday prayers in accordance with religious tradition.