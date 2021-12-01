Report: Israel failed to probe shootings at Gaza protests

By JOSEPH KRAUSS

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — Rights groups say Israel failed to investigate shootings that killed more than 200 Palestinians and wounded thousands at violent protests along the Gaza frontier in 2018 and 2019. That would potentially strengthen the case for the International Criminal Court to intervene. The Israeli military rejected the findings, saying the “mass riots” organized by Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers were aimed at providing cover for attacks. The military said alleged abuses were investigated. B’Tselem said that out of 143 cases referred to military prosecutors, one soldier was convicted and given a month of community service. The military says at least two soldiers have been convicted and other cases are still being investigated.