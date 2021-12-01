Jan. 6 panel votes to hold former DOJ official in contempt

By MARY CLARE JALONICK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection has voted to pursue contempt charges against Jeffrey Clark, a former Justice Department official who refused to answer the committee’s questions. The committee, however, has agreed to let Clark come back for another try. The chairman of the panel, Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, says it has received a last-minute notification from Clark’s lawyer that he wants to instead invoke his right to not incriminate himself. Thompson says he believes Clark’s attempt to return is a “a last-ditch attempt to delay the Select Committee’s proceedings” but the panel has agreed to try to interview him again.