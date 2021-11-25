Swedish lawmakers to vote next week on Andersson after chaos

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden’s parliament speaker says lawmakers will vote Monday on whether Magdalena Andersson, who briefly became the country’s first female prime minister before resigning after a budget defeat, can form a minority government. Andersson served as prime minister for seven hours before stepping down Wednesday after the Greens left her two-party coalition. Their move came after her government’s budget proposal was rejected in favor of one presented by the opposition that includes the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats party, which is rooted in a neo-Nazi movement. The parliament speaker was expected to formally nominate Andersson again later Thursday, and a vote in the 349-seat Riksdag was set for Monday.