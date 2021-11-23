Rights groups demand ICC probe into Libya migrant abuses

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Human rights activists have sent a dossier of evidence to the International Criminal Court demanding an investigation into abuses of migrants in Libya that they argue “may amount to crimes against humanity.” The filing Tuesday is confidential. It is the latest attempt to have ICC prosecutors investigate the treatment of migrants seeking to make dangerous trips across the Mediterranean Sea to Europe in smugglers’ boats. In 2019, lawyers called for an ICC probe into the European Union’s migrant policy, alleging that EU officials are knowingly responsible for migrant deaths on land and at sea, as well as culpable for rapes and torture of migrants committed by members of the Libyan coast guard.