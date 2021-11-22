Swedish parliament to vote on new govt despite failed talks

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Swedish lawmakers will vote later this week on whether Swedish Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson should become the country’s first female prime minister, even though she has not succeeded in securing the support of a left-leaning party. Parliament speaker Andreas Norlen said Andersson had informed him on Monday that after 11 days of talks there was still not agreement with the Left Party but talks continue. She is seeking to secure the backing of the two smaller parties that supported Sweden’s previous center-left, minority government led by Stefan Lofven. The other ally, the Center Party, has already said its lawmakers will abstain from voting against Andersson.