Czechs, Slovaks target unvaccinated with new restrictions

By KAREL JANICEK

Associated Press

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech and Slovak governments have approved new coronavirus restrictions that specifically target unvaccinated people amid a record surge of infections. They come into effect Monday. The Czech health minister says most unvaccinated people will no longer be allowed to show coronavirus test results in order to attend public events, go to bars or restaurants, visit hairdressers, museums and similar facilities or use hotels. Only people who are vaccinated and those who have recently recovered from COVID-19 will remain eligible. In Slovakia, those who have not been vaccinated will be banned from all non-essential stores and shopping malls. They’ll not be allowed to attend any public events and gatherings.