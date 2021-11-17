Cops search 4 Colorado locations in election security probe

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — A law enforcement task force has conducted searches of four western Colorado locations amid an ongoing investigation into allegations an elections clerk was involved in a security breach of elections equipment this year. Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein tells Colorado Politics that the FBI, the state attorney general’s office and local authorities conducted the searches Tuesday. Rubinstein didn’t disclose the locations. Colorado Politics reports that Tina Peters says her home was searched. She is the elections clerk for Mesa County in western Colorado. Peters voiced doubts about the 2020 election’s validity and is being investigated in an alleged security breach involving elections equipment earlier this year.