Positive virus tests reach weekly high in the Netherlands

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Netherlands has recorded its highest weekly number of positive coronavirus tests as lawmakers discuss legislation to tighten the use of the country’s COVID pass. The country’s public health institute reported Tuesday that positive tests rose by 44% over the last seven days. Hospital admissions for COVID-19 patients rose 12% and admissions to intensive care units by 3%. The Dutch government wants to make COVID passes mandatory in more places. At the same time, it wants to allow businesses that are required to check customers’ passes the option of limiting access to only people who have been fully vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19. A similar system is in use in Austria and parts of Germany.