Rescue efforts underway after slide traps people in Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Rescue efforts are underway for people in up to 100 vehicles trapped by mudslides that rolled over a highway in the Pacific coast Canadian province of British Columbia following torrential rain. British Columbia Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says search and rescue crews are assessing how to safely get to Highway 7 near Agassiz as multiple highways are closed due to the downpour that is expected to continue for much of the day. Farnworth says they were looking at the possibility of an air rescue if needed, although predicted high winds could challenge those efforts.