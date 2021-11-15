Netanyahu appears in court as ex-aide prepares to take stand

By ILAN BEN ZION

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is appearing in court for the first time in over half a year as a one-time confidant prepares to take the stand against him in a high-profile corruption case. Nir Hefetz, a former Netanyahu aide, is a star prosecution witness in the case against Netanyahu. The former prime minister is facing charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in a series of scandals. He has denied any wrongdoing. Netanyahu was ousted early this year after a coalition of opponents formed a government following four consecutive deadlocked elections. He remains opposition leader in parliament and continues to head the long-dominant Likud Party.