A look at key points in Kyle Rittenhouse closing arguments

By TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Attorneys in Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial sparred for the last time Monday in closing arguments. Rittenhouse faces multiple charges after he shot three men, killing two, during a protest against police brutality in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year. He argues he fired in self-defense after the men attacked him. Prosecutors told jurors during their closing Monday that Rittenhouse lied about his status as a paramedic and provoked the shootings by showing up at the protest with a rifle. Defense attorneys countered that the men who were shot were the aggressors and the men who died tried to grab his rifle.