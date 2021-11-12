From Bieber to Vedder, producer Andrew Watt shows his range

By MARCELA ISAZA

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — What do Justin Bieber, Elton John and Dua Lipa have in common with Miley Cyrus, Metallica, Sam Smith and Stevie Wonder? They’ve all collaborated with the Grammy-winning 31-year-old producer Andrew Watt, who has become one of pop music’s most sought-after hitmakers in recent years. Watt won the Grammy for top pop music producer earlier this year. Now, after landing another hit with Bieber on the pop star’s Billboard chart-topping “Peaches,” he’s booking sessions with veteran artists through consistent word-of-mouth praise for his talents. A gig with Post Malone and Ozzy Osbourne led to Elton John, who led to Stevie Wonder.