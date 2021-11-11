Program to kill Grand Canyon bison nets 4 animals, criticism

By FELICIA FONSECA

Associated Press

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A pilot program to help reduce bison at Grand Canyon National Park by shooting them has wrapped up with four of the animals killed. More than 45,000 people applied this spring in a lottery for 12 spots to help cull the herd and make the bison uncomfortable at the park. Up to 500 bison are roaming the far northern reaches of the park. Officials say the bison are trampling resources and spoiling the water. The park also captured 36 bison and sent them to Native American tribes in Oklahoma and Nebraska. Critics had urged the park to consider relocating the animals targeted for lethal removal.