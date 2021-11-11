Dutch see record daily number of new COVID-19 infections

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch public health institute has announced the highest daily tally of new COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. The announcement comes as the government reportedly is considering a limited lockdown to put the brakes on spiking infections. The institute said Thursday it recorded 16,364 new positive tests in the 24 hours to 10 a.m., a rise of 3,688 over the previous day. The soaring number of cases comes despite more than 84% of the Dutch adult population being fully vaccinated. Hospitals in the southern province of Limburg — the hardest-hit Dutch region — sounded the alarm earlier this week in a letter to the health ministry. They warned that the health system is “grinding to a standstill.”