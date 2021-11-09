In shift, UK to require COVID vaccination for health workers

LONDON (AP) — The British government says all health care staff who work with the public will have to be vaccinated against the coronavirus starting in April. Health Secretary Sajid Javid said Tuesday that 90% of staff in the state-funded National Health Service have already received two doses of a vaccine. But that leaves more than 100,000 health workers unvaccinated. Javid said health workers “carry a unique responsibility” because they are in contact with those most vulnerable to illness. He said the mandate will not take effect until April 1, to give all staff time to receive two doses. Trade unions had opposed making vaccinations compulsory, saying it could drive some staff to quit the already stretched health system.