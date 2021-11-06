Former coal company execs to go on trial for skirting rules

By DYLAN LOVAN

Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A group of former coal company officials are going on trial in Kentucky next week. Federal prosecutors say they skirted federal rules meant to reduce deadly dust in underground mines. The four men worked for now-bankrupt Armstrong Coal. Prosecutors say they ordered workers at two Kentucky mines to rig dust-monitoring equipment to pass air quality tests. The Armstrong officials are accused of relocating dust sampling equipment to cleaner portions of the mine to get better readings. The alleged incidents occurred between 2013 and 2015.