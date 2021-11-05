Clean up your mess, youth tell climate talks inside and out

By SETH BORENSTEIN and FRANK JORDANS

Associated Press

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The generation of young people who will inherit a warmer future is telling the generation that caused carbon pollution to clean up its mess — from both inside and outside United Nations climate talks. Or better yet, many young people say: Let us do it ourselves. There are more young people than ever roaming the halls at the climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland. That’s in addition to the thousands of mostly young protesters carrying signs outside at a Fridays For Future rally. Young people being seen and celebrated at the talks. But they say they’re not being heard.