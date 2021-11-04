SpaceX crew launch bumped to next week; astronaut on mend

By MARCIA DUNN

AP Aerospace Writer

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX’s next astronaut flight is off until at least next week as more bad weather looms. Flight surgeons, meanwhile, are continuing to monitor the “minor medical issue” affecting one of the four astronauts awaiting liftoff at Florida’s Kennedy Space Center. NASA says the astronaut should be fine to fly by Monday, the earliest possible launch date. But NASA may opt to first bring home the four astronauts living at the space station since April. The soonest they would return in their SpaceX capsule is Sunday, which would further delay the launch of their replacements. The U.S.-German crew should have rocketed away last weekend.