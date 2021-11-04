Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Indonesia; 11 missing

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — At least 11 people are missing after torrential rains triggered flash floods on Indonesia’s main island of Java. The National Disaster Mitigation Agency says rivers overflowed their banks and inundated five hamlets in a city in East Java province. It says 15 people were swept away and four were later rescued. Rescuers are still searching for the 11 missing people Seasonal rains frequently cause flooding and landslides in Indonesia, an archipelago of 17,000 islands where millions of people live in mountainous areas or near fertile flood plains.