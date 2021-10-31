Man with knife stabs at least 10 on Tokyo train, starts fire

TOKYO (AP) — Police in Japan say a man brandishing a knife on a Tokyo commuter train car has stabbed several passengers before setting a fire. NHK television says at least 10 passengers have been injured, including one seriously. The attacker, only identified as a man in his 20s, was arrested and is being investigated. TV footage showed firefighters, police officials and paramedics rescuing the passengers, many of whom escaped through windows. In one video, passengers are running from another car, where flames are gushing. NHK says the suspect, after stabbing passengers, poured a liquid resembling oil and set fire. In August, the day before the Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony, a man who stabbed 10 passengers on a train told police that he wanted to attack women who looked happy.