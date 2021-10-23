After ‘Rust’ shooting, a look at other notable set accidents

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The shooting death of a cinematographer on the set of the set of the Alec Baldwin movie “Rust” is a reminder of the dangers that can exist on film and television sets. As authorities investigate why a crew member handed Baldwin a loaded gun instead of one safe to use, industry leaders will look for ways to avoid similar tragedies. On-set fatalities have led to safety reforms in the past. A helicopter crash that killed actor Vic Morrow and two children on the 1982 set of “Twilight Zone: The Movie” led to new rules for filming with choppers. Gun safety rules were adopted after actor Brandon Lee was fatally shot while filming “The Crow” in 1993.