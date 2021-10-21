At least 16 killed, others missing after east Congo attack

By AL-HADJI KUDRA MALIRO

Associated Press

BENI, Congo (AP) — At least 16 people were killed and several others kidnapped by rebels in Congo’s east, as violence continues to rise in the region. Army spokesman Capt. Anthony Mwalushayi says the attack, about 25 kilometers (15 miles) from the town of Beni, was carried out by Allied Democratic Forces rebels. Beni residents are on edge as they not only fear insecurity, but new cases of Ebola while also dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. Hundreds have died already this year from attacks by ADF rebels in and around Beni.